Real Estate Management 101

Real estate management is a process that involves overseeing, maintaining, and administering residential, commercial, or industrial properties. The goal is maximization of the property value while generating revenue for the owner.

The real estate industry is complex and diverse. To provide a quality service, it is necessary to have expertise in many different fields. It also involves dealing with government regulations and the need to maintain records related to your activities.

Your responsibilities as a property manager include marketing, tenant selection, lease agreements and financial management. These tasks are difficult but necessary to keep your properties in good shape.

It is vital to manage facilities in today's business environment that you develop a robust system for evaluating real-estate decisions and make better use your data. You can also evaluate the impact on your portfolio of any changes.

When evaluating a real estate purchase, you should consider its potential to support your corporate strategies and goals. This includes assessing how the company functions are changing and if it will require significant facility changes.

In addition to determining how many staff members and what type of space are needed, managers can create a simulation model to evaluate changes that could be made to those factors and their impact on the company’s performance. The model helps managers evaluate the impact of implementing a new process or upgrading information technologies, which could result in a lower space requirement and/or higher productivity.