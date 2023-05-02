Unlocking Your ZTE Phone: A Comprehensive Guide to Bypassing Google Account Verification (FRP) on ZTE Devices

Are you having trouble accessing your ZTE phone due to Google account verification (FRP)? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with this comprehensive guide on how to bypass Google account on ZTE unlocking your ZTE phone.

Firstly, it’s important to note that FRP is a security feature implemented by Google to protect personal data from being accessed by unauthorized persons. However, it can sometimes be an inconvenience when trying to access your own phone.

Method 1: Using OTG Cable

This method involves the use of an OTG (On-The-Go) cable and a USB flash drive. Here are the steps:

Download the FRP Bypass APK onto your USB flash drive. Insert the USB flash drive into the OTG cable. Connect the OTG cable to your ZTE(home) device. A file manager app will open on your ZTE phone. Locate and install the downloaded FRP bypass APK. Once installed, open the app and click “Bypass FRP”. Restart your ZTE phone and complete setup without any Google account verification prompt.

Method 2: Using Emergency Call Feature

This method involves utilizing the emergency call feature on your ZTE device. Here are the steps:

Turn on your ZTE phone and select your preferred language. Connect your ZTE phone to a Wi-Fi network. On the “Verify Your Account” page, tap on the “Emergency Call” option. Dial *#*#4636#*#* and select “Usage Statistics”. Click on the back arrow and you will be redirected to the Settings menu. Select “Backup & Reset” and tap on “Factory data reset”. Your ZTE phone will restart and the FRP lock will be removed.

Method 3: Using Google Account Manager

This method involves installing the Google Account Manager app onto your ZTE device. Here are the steps:

Download the required files – Google Account Manager, FRP Bypass APK, and Quick Shortcut Maker – onto a USB flash drive. Insert the USB flash drive into your ZTE phone via an OTG cable. Install the Google Account Manager app on your ZTE device. Open the Quick Shortcut Maker app and search for “Google Account Manager”. Select “Type Email and Password” and enter any random email address. Tap on “Try” and then “More”. Click on “Browser Sign-in” Enter your own Google account details and sign in. Restart your ZTE phone and complete setup without any Google account verification prompt.

These methods have been tested and proven to effectively bypass Google account verification (FRP) on ZTE devices. However, it’s important to note that bypassing FRP can be a security risk and should only be done if you are the rightful owner of the phone.

Always remember to take precautions to protect your personal data such as enabling screen locks and avoiding sharing your device with unauthorized persons.