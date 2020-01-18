Collectif Ño Lànk : La liste complète des 15 manifestants arrêtés

Comme annoncé, plusieurs membres du collectif Ño Lànk Ño Bañ ont été arrêtés ce samedi par la police au cours d’une campagne de sensibilisation auprès des populations. Seneweb vient d’apprendre qu’ils sont au nombre de 15. Voici la liste complète des manifestants arrêtés .
– Cheikhou Camara (Y en a marre)
– Adja Samir Seck (Petro Team)
– Almamy Talla (Fou malade) (Y en a marre)
– Aliou Sané (Y en a marre)
– Pape Gadiaga (Y en a marre)
– Falou Diagne (Nitu Deug Valeur)
– Mamadou Ndoye (Snp)
– Omar Toure (Thiat) (Y en a marre)
– Pape Diallo (Y en a marre)
– Seyni Diaby (Frapp)
– Moriba Cissokho (Y en a marre)
– Abdourahmane Samaké (One million )
– Babacar Yabaré (Y en a marre)
– Gabriel (Y en a marre)
– Pape Abdoulaye Toure (Snp)