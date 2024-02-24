Dialogue national : La réponse ferme du Forum Civil à Macky Sall

Dans un contexte de crise politique sans précédent au Sénégal, le Forum Civil a pris la décision de décliner l’invitation du président Macky Sall à participer au dialogue national, qui devrait débuter lundi prochain.
Alors que le pays est confronté à des tensions politiques croissantes, Macky Sall a lancé un appel aux forces vives de la Nation pour engager un dialogue visant à fixer la date de l’élection présidentielle. Cependant, les refus de participer à ce dialogue se multiplient. Parmi les réfractaires, on retrouve les candidats validés regroupés autour du collectif FC25, qui ont catégoriquement rejeté l’invitation. « Le Forum Civil informe le peuple sénégalais qu’il ne participera pas au dialogue annoncé par le chef de l’État », a ainsi déclaré la section sénégalaise de Transparency International.
Cette décision souligne les profondes divisions et le manque de consensus au sein de la classe politique sénégalaise quant à l’approche à adopter pour résoudre la crise actuelle. Le refus de participer au dialogue de la part d’acteurs clés de la société civile met en évidence les défis auxquels est confronté le président Macky Sall dans sa tentative de trouver une solution à la crise politique qui secoue le pays. Crise qu’il a lui déclenché selon certains membres de l’opposition.
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