Réseau homosexuel démantelé : six suspects, dont un agent de l’UCAD, arrêtés à Keur Massar ; l’un avoue avoir propagé le VIH depuis 2018

L’affaire dite « Pape Cheikh Diallo et consorts », qui a déjà conduit à une centaine d’arrestations, connaît un nouveau développement. Selon des informations obtenues par Seneweb, la Brigade de recherches (BR) de la compagnie de gendarmerie de Keur Massar a procédé à l’interpellation de six nouveaux suspects le 14 juin dernier, dans le cadre du démantèlement d’un présumé réseau homosexuel opérant entre Dakar et sa banlieue.
Ces arrestations portent à huit le nombre total de personnes interpellées depuis le début du mois de juin dans cette affaire. Les mis en cause sont poursuivis pour association de malfaiteurs, actes contre nature, mise en danger de la vie d’autrui et transmission volontaire du VIH.
L’enquête trouve son origine dans l’arrestation d’Idrissa Camara, un vigile de 31 ans domicilié à Yoff et employé dans une résidence à Yenne. Après son interpellation, le suspect aurait reconnu les faits qui lui sont reprochés et fourni aux enquêteurs des informations ayant permis d’identifier plusieurs de ses partenaires présumés.
Déféré au parquet de Rufisque, Idrissa Camara a été placé sous mandat de dépôt à la suite de l’ouverture d’une information judiciaire. Le juge d’instruction a ensuite délivré une délégation judiciaire à la BR de Keur Massar afin de poursuivre les investigations et d’identifier d’éventuels complices.
Dans ce cadre, les gendarmes ont d’abord arrêté Abdallah Sagna, présenté comme l’un des partenaires du vigile. Placé à son tour sous mandat de dépôt, ce dernier aurait permis aux enquêteurs de remonter jusqu’à plusieurs autres personnes.
Les investigations ont ensuite conduit à l’interpellation de six nouveaux suspects, domiciliés notamment aux Parcelles-Assainies, à Pikine, à Grand-Yoff et à Thiaroye. Parmi eux figurent un superviseur, un technicien de surface, un tapissier, un chauffeur, un commerçant et un ressortissant guinéen exerçant dans la restauration.
Selon les éléments de l’enquête consultés par Seneweb, trois des personnes arrêtées seraient porteuses du VIH. Les enquêteurs cherchent notamment à déterminer les circonstances dans lesquelles certains rapports sexuels auraient été entretenus ainsi que les éventuelles responsabilités pénales liées à la propagation du virus.
L’un des suspects aurait reconnu être séropositif depuis plusieurs années tout en admettant avoir eu des rapports sexuels non protégés avec plusieurs partenaires, selon les mêmes sources.
À ce stade de la procédure, deux personnes ont été écrouées tandis que six autres restent en garde à vue. L’enquête se poursuit sous la supervision du juge d’instruction du premier cabinet près le Tribunal de grande instance de Rufisque, avec de nouvelles interpellations qui ne sont pas exclues
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