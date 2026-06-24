Me Patrick Kabou vient d’en faire l’annonce. «Une plainte vient d’être déposée contre l’honorable député Monsieur Thierno Alassane SALL», a annoncé l’avocat. Une plainte déposée dans le cadre de l’affaire Aser qui fait polémique depuis plusieurs mois.
Pour l’instant, la robe noire ne compte pas faire de commentaires sur le dossier. «La parole devient désormais celle de la justice. Une fois que la justice est saisie, le commentaire devient un jugement en dehors de tout respect aussi bien des enquêteurs, des magistrats que de la personne visée», indique-t-il.
3 commentaires
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