Horreur à Yeumbeul : Un père poursuivi pour pédophilie sur sa fille, des vidéos intimes découvertes dans son téléphone

Horreur à Yeumbeul : Un père poursuivi pour pédophilie sur sa fille, des vidéos intimes découvertes dans son téléphone

Horreur à Yeumbeul : Un père poursuivi pour pédophilie sur sa fille, des vidéos intimes découvertes dans son téléphone

Accusé par son ex-compagne de viols, de pédophilie et d’attouchements nocturnes sur leur fille mineure, un père de famille a été confondu par les enquêteurs. Confronté aux preuves, le suspect a reconnu détenir des enregistrements à caractère pornographique de sa propre enfant.

Le quartier de Yeumbeul, dans la banlieue de Dakar, est au cœur d’une affaire judiciaire particulièrement grave. À la suite d’une plainte déposée par son ex-conjointe, un homme identifié comme A. Ndiaye a été interpellé par les services de police du commissariat local. Il fait l’objet d’accusations portant sur des faits d’abus sur sa fille mineure, survenus alors qu’il en avait la garde.

Les éléments de la procédure judiciaire

D’après les informations rapportées par la presse locale, notamment le quotidien Libération, l’enquête a été déclenchée suite aux témoignages de la jeune victime. Cette dernière aurait dénoncé des comportements inappropriés et des actes de harcèlement commis au domicile paternel. Face aux enquêteurs, les déclarations de l’enfant ont mis en lumière une situation de vulnérabilité extrême au sein de la cellule familiale.

Des preuves techniques accablantes

L’enquête a pris un tournant décisif lors de l’examen technique du matériel numérique du suspect. Les enquêteurs ont découvert dans son téléphone portable des fichiers multimédias compromettants. Confronté à ces éléments matériels lors de sa garde à vue, le mis en cause n’a pu maintenir ses dénégations initiales concernant la nature des enregistrements découverts par la police.

À l’issue de son audition, l’individu a été déféré devant le parquet. Cette affaire souligne une nouvelle fois la vigilance nécessaire concernant la protection de l’enfance et le traitement rigoureux des infractions à caractère sexuel par les autorités sénégalaises.

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