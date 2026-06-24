La France a confirmé l’enregistrement d’un cas d’Ebola sur son territoire. Il s’agit d’un médecin humanitaire revenant de la République démocratique du Congo (RDC), où une épidémie est en cours.
Selon le ministère français de la Santé, le patient est arrivé à bord d’un vol commercial reliant Kinshasa à Paris. Dès son atterrissage, il a été immédiatement pris en charge et transféré vers un établissement spécialisé afin de recevoir les soins appropriés.
Les autorités sanitaires françaises ont précisé que son état de santé est stable et que toutes les mesures nécessaires ont été mises en œuvre pour prévenir tout risque de propagation du virus.
Avec cette confirmation, la France devient le premier pays hors du continent africain à signaler officiellement un cas d’Ebola diagnostiqué sur son sol dans le cadre de l’épidémie en cours en RDC.
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