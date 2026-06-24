Ebola : Un premier cas détecté en France chez un médecin de retour de RDC

Selon le site Le Figaro, un médecin humanitaire de retour de République démocratique du Congo (RDC) a été testé positif au virus Ebola en France. Il a été isolé dans un établissement spécialisé, tandis que les autorités procèdent au traçage de ses contacts.
La situation est suivie «de très près» par le Premier ministre, selon son entourage. Au même moment, le ministère de la Santé assure que la charge virale est «très faible».
Le patient, quant a lui, «a embarqué sur un avion de ligne depuis Kinshasa en étant quasi asymptomatique – céphalées» et son état s’est «légèrement dégradé pendant le vol» avant une prise en charge immédiate à son atterrissage à Paris, a précisé le ministère dans un message à la presse. L’ONG Alima a annoncé qu’il s’agissait de l’un de ses médecins.
«C’est la première fois qu’un cas d’Ebola est diagnostiqué en France. En 2014, lors d’une importante épidémie en Afrique de l’Ouest, deux patients avaient été accueillis sur le territoire français, mais après avoir été diagnostiqués à l’étranger», précise le journal.
L’épidémie d’Ebola en RDC, qui a infecté plus de 1000 personnes et fait 267 morts, a enregistré le plus grand nombre de cas confirmés au cours du premier mois de toute épidémie de cette maladie, selon l’Organisation mondiale de la santé (OMS).
15 commentaires
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