Abdou Karime Guéye alias Karim Xurum Xax arrêté

Abdou Karim Guèye, plus connu sous le surnom de « Karim Xurum Xax », et Babacar Ba ont été arrêtés ce mercredi, en centre-ville de Dakar. Selon les informations de Seneweb, ils se rendaient au ministère de la Famille de l’Action sociale et des Solidarités pour un requête à l’issue de laquelle Karim a voulu s’adresser à la presse. C’est ainsi qu’ils ont été arrêtés par la police et conduits au commissariat central de Dakar.
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