Direct Place de Nation (Obélisque) : Manifestation de soutien au peuple malien (Kewoulo Tv)

Par
Mariam Mbaye
-
DAKAR, SENEGAL - JANUARY 11: Opposition supporters gather at the Place de l'Obelisque during an Anti Government rally on January 11, 2019 in Dakar, Senegal. Ahead of the February 24 Presidential elections, President Macky Sall has been accused by the opposition of attempting to bar some candidates from joining the race. (Photo by Xaume Olleros/Getty Images)

Suivez en direct sur Kewoulo Tv la manifestation de soutien au peuple malien confronté ces derniers jours à un embargo général de la CEDEAO.

